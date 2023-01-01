Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

3,099 KM

Details Description Features

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2023 Toyota RAV4

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid LE AWD CLEAN CARFAX

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid LE AWD CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

3,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9836063
  • Stock #: LP3400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP3400
  • Mileage 3,099 KM

Vehicle Description

LP3400

HEATED SEATS! SIRIUSXM! CLEAN CARFAX! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! AWD!

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Eco/Sport/EV/Trail Mode
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD Midnight Black Metallic

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

