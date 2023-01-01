$46,888+ tax & licensing
866-608-5503
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Hybrid LE AWD CLEAN CARFAX
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,888
- Listing ID: 9836063
- Stock #: LP3400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,099 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS! SIRIUSXM! CLEAN CARFAX! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! AWD!
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Eco/Sport/EV/Trail Mode
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD Midnight Black Metallic
WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Vehicle Features
