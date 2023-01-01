Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

4,787 KM

Details Description Features

$52,588

+ tax & licensing
$52,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2023 Toyota RAV4

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid LE AWD HEATED SEATS | SIRIUSXM

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid LE AWD HEATED SEATS | SIRIUSXM

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,588

+ taxes & licensing

4,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9961958
  Stock #: LP5071

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # LP5071
  Mileage 4,787 KM

Vehicle Description

LP5071

TOYOTA CERTIFIED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! AWD!

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport/EV/Trail Mode
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD Silver Sky Metallic

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

