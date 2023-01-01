Menu
2023 ZERO DSR/X

10 KM

Details Description

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2023 ZERO DSR/X

2023 ZERO DSR/X

ZF 17.3 ALL ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE

2023 ZERO DSR/X

ZF 17.3 ALL ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

10KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9506266
  Stock #: 3-22-007D
  VIN: 538DZAZ84PCN24015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 3-22-007D
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE A VARIETY OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND MOTORCYCLES FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM! - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

The all new, all electric ZERO MOTORCYCLES are finally here!! Come visit our indoor showroom in Oakville today. This electric motorcycle is finished in White Pearl and comes configured with the following options: 


- 100% electric powertrain


- Range up to 290km


- Clutchless Direct Drive


- Belt Drive


- Peak Torque: 166 ft/lb


- Peak Power: 100 hp


- Curb weight: 545 lbs


- Easy to Locate Charging Locations Through Apps Such as Plugshare



PRECISION PERFORMANCE AND CONTROL


- Zero's Newest Direct Drive Motor Z-Force 75-10X


- Equipped with latest Cypher III+ Operating System


- Bosch's Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC; Adaptable Motorcycle and Powertrain Combination allowing for effortless navigation of terrains and conditions)


ADAPTABILITY AND CUSTOMIZATION


- Zero Motorcycle Next Generation Application


- 5 Standard Ride Modes


-  Bosch Patented Linked Braking Detects Loss of Traction, Activating Dual Braking


- Stop with Confidence on an Incline or decline


DESIGN AND BATTERY


- Advanced Technology in All New Chassis


- Optimizes Strength, Weight and Capability


- Great Ergonomics


- Largest Capacity Battery- Z-Force 17.3 kWh


- Optional Power Tank to Maximize Range ( Costs Extra )



This all electric motorcycle is one of a kind and will NOT disappoint. We consider this one of the best values in the rapidly growing EV market. 


Price listed is MSRP plus Freight & PDI, HST, and Licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.


We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


Manufacture Limited Warranty (2 years) as well as Manufacture Power Pack Warranty (5 years / unlimited km). 

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

