Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 ZERO FX

10 KM

Details Description

$16,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,795

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2023 ZERO FX

2023 ZERO FX

ZF 7.2 ALL ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 ZERO FX

ZF 7.2 ALL ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 9481695
  2. 9481695
  3. 9481695
  4. 9481695
  5. 9481695
  6. 9481695
  7. 9481695
  8. 9481695
  9. 9481695
  10. 9481695
  11. 9481695
  12. 9481695
  13. 9481695
  14. 9481695
  15. 9481695
  16. 9481695
  17. 9481695
  18. 9481695
  19. 9481695
  20. 9481695
  21. 9481695
  22. 9481695
  23. 9481695
  24. 9481695
  25. 9481695
  26. 9481695
  27. 9481695
  28. 9481695
  29. 9481695
Contact Seller

$16,795

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9481695
  • Stock #: 3-22-012
  • VIN: 538XXDZ48PCC24384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 3-22-012
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE A VARIETY OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND MOTORCYCLES FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM! - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

The all new, all electric ZERO MOTORCYCLES are finally here!! Come visit our indoor showroom in Oakville today. This electric motorcycle is finished in Jet Black comes configured with the following options: 

- 100% electric powertrain

- Range up to 146km

- Clutchless Direct Drive

- Belt Drive

- Peak Torque: 78 ft/lb

- Peak Power: 46 hp

- Curb weight: 289 lbs

- High Performance Pirelli Scorpion MT-90 Tires

- Bosch Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)

- On-Board Charger 650 W


TUNED IN TO YOUR RIDE

- Zero Motorcycles App

- Interchangeable Performance Profiles (Eco, Sport and Performance)


BATTERY

- ZF 7.2 kWh Battery

- Maximizes Range

- Long Term Storage Mode to Optimize Battery state and Health


MOTOR

- Air-Cooled Interior Permanent Magnet (IPM)

- Regenerative Breaking

- No Routine Maintenance Necessary 


FACE AND DASH

- Full-Colour 5" TFT Dash

- Projects Speed, Charge, Power Output, Riding Profiles and More

- Sync with your Smartphone

- Twin Projector Beam Headlamps

- Integrated Fly Screen


This all electric motorcycle is one of a kind and will NOT disappoint. We consider this one of the best values in the rapidly growing EV market. 

Price listed is MSRP plus Freight & PDI, HST, and Licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Manufacture Limited Warranty (2 years) as well as Manufacture Power Pack Warranty (5 years / unlimited km). 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2023 ZERO FX ZF 7.2 ...
 10 KM
$16,795 + tax & lic
2023 ZERO FX ZF 7.2 ...
 10 KM
$16,795 + tax & lic
2023 ZERO FXE ZF 7.2...
 10 KM
$16,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory