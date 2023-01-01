$16,795+ tax & licensing
2023 ZERO S
ZF 7.2 ALL ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE
- Listing ID: 9501331
- Stock #: 3-22-009D
- VIN: 538SMMZ43PCA23737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLUE/GREY
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE HAVE A VARIETY OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND MOTORCYCLES FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM! - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
The all new, all electric ZERO MOTORCYCLES are finally here!! Come visit our indoor showroom in Oakville today. This electric motorcycle is finished in Twilight Blue/Grey and comes configured with the following options:
- 100% electric powertrain
- Range up to 143km
- Clutchless Direct Drive
- Belt Drive
- Bosch Gen 9 ABS
- 4 hour 42 minute charge time (to 95% SoC) with Integrated Level 1 Charger (charge with household outlet)
- 1 hour charge time (to 95% SoC) with optional Level 2 Charger (optional Charge Tank upgrade)
- Peak Torque: 78 ft/lb
- Peak Power: 46 hp
- Curb weight: 313 lbs
- Equipped with latest Cypher II Operating System
This all electric motorcycle is one of a kind and will NOT disappoint. We consider this one of the best values in the rapidly growing EV market.
Price listed is MSRP plus Freight & PDI, HST, and Licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Manufacture Limited Warranty (2 years) as well as Manufacture Power Pack Warranty (5 years / unlimited km).
