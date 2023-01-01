Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 ZERO S

10 KM

Details Description

$16,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,795

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2023 ZERO S

2023 ZERO S

ZF 7.2 ALL ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 ZERO S

ZF 7.2 ALL ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 9501331
  2. 9501331
  3. 9501331
  4. 9501331
  5. 9501331
  6. 9501331
  7. 9501331
  8. 9501331
  9. 9501331
  10. 9501331
  11. 9501331
  12. 9501331
  13. 9501331
  14. 9501331
  15. 9501331
  16. 9501331
  17. 9501331
  18. 9501331
  19. 9501331
  20. 9501331
  21. 9501331
  22. 9501331
  23. 9501331
  24. 9501331
  25. 9501331
Contact Seller

$16,795

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9501331
  • Stock #: 3-22-009D
  • VIN: 538SMMZ43PCA23737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLUE/GREY
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 3-22-009D
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE A VARIETY OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND MOTORCYCLES FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM! - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

The all new, all electric ZERO MOTORCYCLES are finally here!! Come visit our indoor showroom in Oakville today. This electric motorcycle is finished in Twilight Blue/Grey and comes configured with the following options: 


- 100% electric powertrain


- Range up to 143km


- Clutchless Direct Drive


- Belt Drive


- Bosch Gen 9 ABS


- 4 hour 42 minute charge time (to 95% SoC) with Integrated Level 1 Charger (charge with household outlet)


- 1 hour charge time (to 95% SoC) with optional Level 2 Charger (optional Charge Tank upgrade)


- Peak Torque: 78 ft/lb


- Peak Power: 46 hp


- Curb weight: 313 lbs


- Equipped with latest Cypher II Operating System



This all electric motorcycle is one of a kind and will NOT disappoint. We consider this one of the best values in the rapidly growing EV market. 


Price listed is MSRP plus Freight & PDI, HST, and Licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.


We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


Manufacture Limited Warranty (2 years) as well as Manufacture Power Pack Warranty (5 years / unlimited km). 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2023 ZERO S ZF 7.2 A...
 10 KM
$16,795 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Ligh...
 1,206 KM
$116,950 + tax & lic
2023 ZERO DSR/X ZF 1...
 10 KM
$31,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory