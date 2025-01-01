$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale
PHEV Sprint
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,995KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZASPATAW3R3030447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 2,995 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
