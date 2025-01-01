Menu
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

2,995 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

PHEV Sprint

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

PHEV Sprint

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,995KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZASPATAW3R3030447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,995 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

