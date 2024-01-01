Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

5 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
5KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YF3D31R5608951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 5 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2020 GMC Yukon Denali for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 GMC Yukon Denali 113,501 KM $51,644 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE 82,871 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 26,170 KM $34,533 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet Corvette