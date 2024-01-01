$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Chevrolet Trax
2RS
2024 Chevrolet Trax
2RS
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
4,869KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL77LJE20RC045972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 6615
- Mileage 4,869 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
A VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY,
$1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR,
$250 DEDUCTIBLE,
$39 ACTIVATION FEE
***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE***
Price shown excludes: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam: 416-805-7500
Rob: 416-990-5016
Or Email at: oakvilleautos@hotmail.com
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY,
$1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR,
$250 DEDUCTIBLE,
$39 ACTIVATION FEE
***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE***
Price shown excludes: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam: 416-805-7500
Rob: 416-990-5016
Or Email at: oakvilleautos@hotmail.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Oakville Autos
2020 GMC Savana RWD 3500 155"-1 TON 59,000 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape FWD 4dr XLT 313,806 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus RX Luxury Pkg. Navigation, Sunroof, certified 78,761 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Oakville Autos
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Call Dealer
905-844-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Oakville Autos
905-844-7100
2024 Chevrolet Trax