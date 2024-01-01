Menu
A VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal youre getting. INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE: * VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED) * A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR, $250 DEDUCTIBLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE ***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE*** Price shown excludes: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases). Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

2024 Chevrolet Trax

4,869 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax

2RS

2024 Chevrolet Trax

2RS

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

4,869KM
Used
VIN KL77LJE20RC045972

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 6615
  • Mileage 4,869 KM

A VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE



NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.



INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:



* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)



* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY,



$1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR,



$250 DEDUCTIBLE,



$39 ACTIVATION FEE



***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE***



Price shown excludes: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).



Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees



BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!



WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.



CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:



Office: 905-844-7100



Sam: 416-805-7500



Rob: 416-990-5016



Or Email at: oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2024 Chevrolet Trax