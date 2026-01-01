2024 Ford Bronco

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Recent Arrival! $6,735 IN OEM OPTIONS! ACCIDENT FREE, BOUGHT HERE, ONE OWNER, REMOTE START, SERVICED HERE, FORDPASS APP CONNECT, LOW KM, 172-POINT INSPECTION, NAV, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, HEATED SEATS, 2-Door Intelligent Access w/Lock/Unlock, Ambient Footwell Lighting, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Carbonized Grey Moulded-In-Colour Hard Top, Connected Navigation, Delay-off headlights, Dr & Pass Illuminated Sliding Visor Vanity Mirrors, Dual Smart Charging USB Ports, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 222A Mid Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Front Row Heated Seats, Front Row Top Panels Storage Bag, Fully automatic headlights, Hard Top Sound Deadening Headliner, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Lane-Keeping System, Leather Shift Knob, Marine Grade Vinyl Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power Outlet - Back Side of Centre Floor Console, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera, Rear-Window Defroster & Washer, SiriusXM w/360L, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4. Certification Program Details: For the ultimate peace of mind, our PLATINUM certification includes over $700 in reconditioning. We invest in your car before you see it, so its safe, pristine, and ready for the road. Every PLATINUM Vehicle Includes: * A Fresh Full Synthetic Oil & Filter Change * New Engine Air Filter * New Cabin Air Filter * New Wiper Blades * A Precision 4-Wheel Alignment * Paintless Dent Repair & Touch-ups * A Professional, Full Interior Detail & Carpet Shampoo Our Highest Standard, For Your Total Confidence: * Triple the Safety: We require 3X the Standard for brakes/tires. * Extended Warranty: Includes a 90-Day or 5,000 KM mechanical warranty. * No Surprises: Guaranteed 2 Keys/Fobs & door code (if equipped). * Total Confidence: Backed by a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee*. * Full Transparency: CARFAX History Report and a Market Value Report. This is all in addition to our comprehensive 172-point inspection. We do the work so you dont have to. See more details below 2024 Ford Bronco Big Bend 222A|NAV|CAM|NO ACCIDENTS|1 OWNER 222A|NAV|CAM|NO ACCIDENTS|1 OWNER 4D Sport Utility 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2024 Ford Bronco

18,208 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford Bronco

Big Bend 222A|NAV|CAM|NO ACCIDENTS|1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
14144341

2024 Ford Bronco

Big Bend 222A|NAV|CAM|NO ACCIDENTS|1 OWNER

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
18,208KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE7BH9RLA55505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

$6,735 IN OEM OPTIONS! ACCIDENT FREE, BOUGHT HERE, ONE OWNER, REMOTE START, SERVICED HERE, FORDPASS APP CONNECT, LOW KM, 172-POINT INSPECTION, NAV, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, HEATED SEATS, 2-Door Intelligent Access w/Lock/Unlock, Ambient Footwell Lighting, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Carbonized Grey Moulded-In-Colour Hard Top, Connected Navigation, Delay-off headlights, Dr & Pass Illuminated Sliding Visor Vanity Mirrors, Dual Smart Charging USB Ports, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 222A Mid Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Front Row Heated Seats, Front Row Top Panels Storage Bag, Fully automatic headlights, Hard Top Sound Deadening Headliner, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Lane-Keeping System, Leather Shift Knob, Marine Grade Vinyl Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power Outlet - Back Side of Centre Floor Console, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera, Rear-Window Defroster & Washer, SiriusXM w/360L, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4.

Certification Program Details:

For the ultimate peace of mind, our PLATINUM certification includes over $700 in reconditioning. We invest in your car before you see it, so it's safe, pristine, and ready for the road.

Every PLATINUM Vehicle Includes:

* A Fresh Full Synthetic Oil & Filter Change
* New Engine Air Filter
* New Cabin Air Filter
* New Wiper Blades
* A Precision 4-Wheel Alignment
* Paintless Dent Repair & Touch-ups
* A Professional, Full Interior Detail & Carpet Shampoo


Our Highest Standard, For Your Total Confidence:

* Triple the Safety: We require 3X the Standard for brakes/tires.
* Extended Warranty: Includes a 90-Day or 5,000 KM mechanical warranty.
* No Surprises: Guaranteed 2 Keys/Fobs & door code (if equipped).
* Total Confidence: Backed by a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee*.
* Full Transparency: CARFAX History Report and a Market Value Report.


This is all in addition to our comprehensive 172-point inspection. We do the work so you don't have to. See more details below


2024 Ford Bronco Big Bend 222A|NAV|CAM|NO ACCIDENTS|1 OWNER 222A|NAV|CAM|NO ACCIDENTS|1 OWNER 4D Sport Utility 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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289-277-8520

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Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2024 Ford Bronco