$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco
Big Bend 222A|NAV|CAM|NO ACCIDENTS|1 OWNER
2024 Ford Bronco
Big Bend 222A|NAV|CAM|NO ACCIDENTS|1 OWNER
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,208 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
$6,735 IN OEM OPTIONS! ACCIDENT FREE, BOUGHT HERE, ONE OWNER, REMOTE START, SERVICED HERE, FORDPASS APP CONNECT, LOW KM, 172-POINT INSPECTION, NAV, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, HEATED SEATS, 2-Door Intelligent Access w/Lock/Unlock, Ambient Footwell Lighting, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Carbonized Grey Moulded-In-Colour Hard Top, Connected Navigation, Delay-off headlights, Dr & Pass Illuminated Sliding Visor Vanity Mirrors, Dual Smart Charging USB Ports, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 222A Mid Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Front Row Heated Seats, Front Row Top Panels Storage Bag, Fully automatic headlights, Hard Top Sound Deadening Headliner, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Lane-Keeping System, Leather Shift Knob, Marine Grade Vinyl Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power Outlet - Back Side of Centre Floor Console, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera, Rear-Window Defroster & Washer, SiriusXM w/360L, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4.
Certification Program Details:
For the ultimate peace of mind, our PLATINUM certification includes over $700 in reconditioning. We invest in your car before you see it, so it's safe, pristine, and ready for the road.
Every PLATINUM Vehicle Includes:
* A Fresh Full Synthetic Oil & Filter Change
* New Engine Air Filter
* New Cabin Air Filter
* New Wiper Blades
* A Precision 4-Wheel Alignment
* Paintless Dent Repair & Touch-ups
* A Professional, Full Interior Detail & Carpet Shampoo
Our Highest Standard, For Your Total Confidence:
* Triple the Safety: We require 3X the Standard for brakes/tires.
* Extended Warranty: Includes a 90-Day or 5,000 KM mechanical warranty.
* No Surprises: Guaranteed 2 Keys/Fobs & door code (if equipped).
* Total Confidence: Backed by a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee*.
* Full Transparency: CARFAX History Report and a Market Value Report.
This is all in addition to our comprehensive 172-point inspection. We do the work so you don't have to. See more details below
2024 Ford Bronco Big Bend 222A|NAV|CAM|NO ACCIDENTS|1 OWNER 222A|NAV|CAM|NO ACCIDENTS|1 OWNER 4D Sport Utility 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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289-277-8520