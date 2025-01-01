Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Ford Edge

22,475 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line

Watch This Vehicle
12415596

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12415596
  2. 12415596
  3. 12415596
  4. 12415596
  5. 12415596
  6. 12415596
  7. 12415596
  8. 12415596
  9. 12415596
  10. 12415596
  11. 12415596
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,475KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J92RBA20593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,475 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 35,362 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lincoln MKC for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Lincoln MKC 122,506 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 314A | HIGH PKG for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 314A | HIGH PKG 17,798 KM $57,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2024 Ford Edge