2024 Ford Escape
Platinum
2024 Ford Escape
Platinum
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,068KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9JZ7RUA72592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # C002
- Mileage 7,068 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
2024 Ford Escape Platinum 7,068 KM
2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 74,264 KM
2022 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring 72,482 KM
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
