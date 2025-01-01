$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
Lariat
2024 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,294KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW5L82RFB13837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 36,294 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
2024 Ford F-150