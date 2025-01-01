$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
19,121KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1RG3RFB28631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 19,121 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
