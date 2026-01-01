Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br>ACCIDENT FREE |, BOUGHT HERE |, NON-SMOKER |, REMOTE START |, 4WD, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 401A Standard, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Power Front Seat, Wheels: 18 Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish.<br><br><br>2024 Ford F-150 Tremor 4D SuperCrew 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2024 Ford F-150

24,945 KM

$66,549

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150

Tremor 401A|1 OWNER| NO ACCIDENTS| WARRANTY REMAINING

13518485

2024 Ford F-150

Tremor 401A|1 OWNER| NO ACCIDENTS| WARRANTY REMAINING

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$66,549

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,945KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW4L88RFB87001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P7337
  • Mileage 24,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

ACCIDENT FREE |, BOUGHT HERE |, NON-SMOKER |, REMOTE START |, 4WD, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 401A Standard, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Power Front Seat, Wheels: 18''' Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish.


2024 Ford F-150 Tremor 4D SuperCrew 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$66,549

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2024 Ford F-150