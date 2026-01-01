$66,549+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Ford F-150
Tremor 401A|1 OWNER| NO ACCIDENTS| WARRANTY REMAINING
2024 Ford F-150
Tremor 401A|1 OWNER| NO ACCIDENTS| WARRANTY REMAINING
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$66,549
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,945KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW4L88RFB87001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P7337
- Mileage 24,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
ACCIDENT FREE |, BOUGHT HERE |, NON-SMOKER |, REMOTE START |, 4WD, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 401A Standard, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Power Front Seat, Wheels: 18''' Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish.
2024 Ford F-150 Tremor 4D SuperCrew 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
ACCIDENT FREE |, BOUGHT HERE |, NON-SMOKER |, REMOTE START |, 4WD, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 401A Standard, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Power Front Seat, Wheels: 18''' Alloy w/Dark Matte Finish.
2024 Ford F-150 Tremor 4D SuperCrew 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i 137,843 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 Tremor 401A|1 OWNER| NO ACCIDENTS| WARRANTY REMAINING 24,945 KM $66,549 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$66,549
+ taxes & licensing>
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2024 Ford F-150