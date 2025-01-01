Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Ford Mustang

3,501 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12595465

2024 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12595465
  2. 12595465
  3. 12595465
  4. 12595465
  5. 12595465
  6. 12595465
  7. 12595465
  8. 12595465
  9. 12595465
  10. 12595465
  11. 12595465
  12. 12595465
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,501KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAGP8FF4R5136075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # D5F126A
  • Mileage 3,501 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium 3,501 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Midnight Edition for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder Midnight Edition 144,010 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 45,454 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2024 Ford Mustang