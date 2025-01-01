$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
27,181KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF7R5403340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 27,181 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
