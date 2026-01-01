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2024 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
2024 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Certified
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P7414
- Mileage 36,007 KM
Vehicle Description
FORD BLUE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED
Backed by the stringent Ford Blue Advantage standards, which include a thorough inspection and reconditioning process by factory-trained technicians. Plus, this vehicle includes our exclusive AutoIQ Platinum Standard
Ford Blue Certified Benefits include:
- 172-Point inspection by Ford factory-trained technicians
- 6-month / 10,000-kilometre* Extended Service Plan **
- 10,000 Ford Rewards Points (Can be used toward scheduled maintenance visits or other rewards**)
- 24-hour Roadside Assistance
- Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
AutoIQ Platinum Standard:
- 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
- Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
- 3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
- 3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
- 7 Day Money Back Guarantee***
- Market Value Report provided
- Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
- Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
- Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo
- Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
- Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford Mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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289-277-8520