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<p> </p> <h4>FORD BLUE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED</h4> <p>Backed by the stringent Ford Blue Advantage standards, which include a thorough inspection and reconditioning process by factory-trained technicians. Plus, this vehicle includes our exclusive <strong>AutoIQ Platinum Standard</strong></p> <p> <strong>Ford Blue Certified Benefits include:</strong><br> - 172-Point inspection by Ford factory-trained technicians<br> - 6-month / 10,000-kilometre* Extended Service Plan **<br> - 10,000 Ford Rewards Points (Can be used toward scheduled maintenance visits or other rewards**)<br> - 24-hour Roadside Assistance<br> - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report </p> <p> <strong>AutoIQ Platinum Standard:</strong><br> - 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br> - Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM<br> - 3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br> - 3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br> - 7 Day Money Back Guarantee***<br> - Market Value Report provided<br> - Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)<br> - Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!<br> - Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo<br> - Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels<br> - Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer </p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p> As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford Mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models) </p>

2024 Ford Mustang

36,007 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

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14144338

2024 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
36,007KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8THXR5131237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P7414
  • Mileage 36,007 KM

Vehicle Description



FORD BLUE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

Backed by the stringent Ford Blue Advantage standards, which include a thorough inspection and reconditioning process by factory-trained technicians. Plus, this vehicle includes our exclusive AutoIQ Platinum Standard




Ford Blue Certified Benefits include:

- 172-Point inspection by Ford factory-trained technicians

- 6-month / 10,000-kilometre* Extended Service Plan **

- 10,000 Ford Rewards Points (Can be used toward scheduled maintenance visits or other rewards**)

- 24-hour Roadside Assistance

- Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report




AutoIQ Platinum Standard:

- 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

- Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

- 3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

- 3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

- 7 Day Money Back Guarantee***

- Market Value Report provided

- Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

- Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

- Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo

- Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

- Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.




As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford Mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2024 Ford Mustang