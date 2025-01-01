$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK3SU4RMA34604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # C013
- Mileage 13,150 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
