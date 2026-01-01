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<html> <p>This vehicle is <b>not drivable and not certified</b> as per <b>OMVIC regulations</b>. <b>Certification is available for $899</b>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>A variety of <b>financing options</b> are available for an additional <b>$999</b>, tailored to suit your needs. </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>Ask us about our <b>extended warranty plans</b> for added peace of mind.</p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>📞 <b>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</b></p> <br> </html>

2024 Ford Transit Cargo Van

63,296 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-250

Watch This Vehicle
14203535

2024 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-250

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
63,296KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C85RKA41845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 63,296 KM

Vehicle Description


This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.






 






A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 






 






Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.






 






 






 






📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!




Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-334-XXXX

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905-334-3596

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$54,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2024 Ford Transit Cargo Van