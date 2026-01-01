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2024 Honda CR-V

20,579 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Honda CR-V

LX-B

Watch This Vehicle
14422104

2024 Honda CR-V

LX-B

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,579KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H24RH113061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,579 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2024 Honda CR-V