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2024 Honda CR-V
LX-B
2024 Honda CR-V
LX-B
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
20,579KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H24RH113061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 20,579 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Oak-Land Ford
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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2024 Honda CR-V