$18,888+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Forte
EX
2024 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Kia Forte EX IVT finished in black with low kms and loaded with modern tech, comfort, and advanced safety features. Stylish, fuel efficient, and smooth driving, this Forte is an excellent daily driver with the balance of Kia’s factory warranty remaining.
Equipped with Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), heated front seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane following assist, forward collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera, push button start, smart key with remote entry, remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, air conditioning, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, split folding rear seats, electronic parking brake, and drive mode select.
The EX package offers upgraded comfort, modern styling, and excellent fuel economy while still providing a quiet and comfortable ride. Super clean inside and out and drives excellent.
Clean Carfax, local Ontario vehicle, and great value in a nearly new sedan packed with features.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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