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<p data-start=0 data-end=259>2024 Kia Forte EX IVT finished in black with low kms and loaded with modern tech, comfort, and advanced safety features. Stylish, fuel efficient, and smooth driving, this Forte is an excellent daily driver with the balance of Kia’s factory warranty remaining.</p><p data-start=261 data-end=931>Equipped with Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), heated front seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane following assist, forward collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera, push button start, smart key with remote entry, remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, air conditioning, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, split folding rear seats, electronic parking brake, and drive mode select.</p><p data-start=933 data-end=1116>The EX package offers upgraded comfort, modern styling, and excellent fuel economy while still providing a quiet and comfortable ride. Super clean inside and out and drives excellent.</p><p data-start=1118 data-end=1214 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Clean Carfax, local Ontario vehicle, and great value in a nearly new sedan packed with features.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2024 Kia Forte

78,200 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14117287

2024 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Contact Seller
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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD4RE773987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Kia Forte EX IVT finished in black with low kms and loaded with modern tech, comfort, and advanced safety features. Stylish, fuel efficient, and smooth driving, this Forte is an excellent daily driver with the balance of Kia’s factory warranty remaining.

Equipped with Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), heated front seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane following assist, forward collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera, push button start, smart key with remote entry, remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, air conditioning, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, split folding rear seats, electronic parking brake, and drive mode select.

The EX package offers upgraded comfort, modern styling, and excellent fuel economy while still providing a quiet and comfortable ride. Super clean inside and out and drives excellent.

Clean Carfax, local Ontario vehicle, and great value in a nearly new sedan packed with features.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
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$18,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2024 Kia Forte