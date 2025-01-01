$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Lincoln Corsair
Grand Touring
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
28,452KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMTJ5DZ7RUL00021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P7116
- Mileage 28,452 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
