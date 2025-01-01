Menu
2024 Lincoln Navigator

32,068 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

12531460

2024 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,068KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2LGXREL04001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P7146
  • Mileage 32,068 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2024 Lincoln Navigator