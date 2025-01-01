Menu
<h3 data-start=262 data-end=326>For Sale: 2024 Mazda CX-30 Suna – Premium Compact Crossover - No Accident - One Owner - Fully Loaded</h3><p data-start=328 data-end=409><strong data-start=357 data-end=368>Mileage</strong>: 12,576 km – practically showroom fresh.</p><h3 data-start=389 data-end=408>⭐ Key Features:</h3><p data-start=328 data-end=409> </p><ul data-start=409 data-end=1097><li data-start=409 data-end=480><p data-start=411 data-end=480><strong data-start=411 data-end=424>Interior:</strong> Brown leather & Alcantara – premium Suna Edition trim</p></li><li data-start=481 data-end=780><p data-start=483 data-end=500><strong data-start=483 data-end=498>Technology:</strong></p><ul data-start=503 data-end=780><li data-start=503 data-end=542><p data-start=505 data-end=542>360° Camera & Blind Spot Monitoring</p></li><li data-start=545 data-end=635><p data-start=547 data-end=635>Self-driving assist: Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keep, Smart Brake, Traffic Sign Recognition</p></li><li data-start=638 data-end=679><p data-start=640 data-end=679>Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=682 data-end=708><p data-start=684 data-end=708>Wireless phone charger</p></li><li data-start=711 data-end=736><p data-start=713 data-end=736>Head-Up Display (HUD)</p></li><li data-start=739 data-end=780><p data-start=741 data-end=780>Bose® 12-speaker premium audio system</p></li></ul></li><li data-start=782 data-end=943><p data-start=784 data-end=812><strong data-start=784 data-end=810>Comfort & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=815 data-end=943><li data-start=815 data-end=861><p data-start=817 data-end=861>Heated front seats & heated steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=864 data-end=893><p data-start=866 data-end=893>Dual-zone climate control</p></li><li data-start=896 data-end=914><p data-start=898 data-end=914>Power liftgate</p></li><li data-start=917 data-end=943><p data-start=919 data-end=943>Spacious premium cabin</p></li></ul></li><li data-start=945 data-end=1097><p data-start=947 data-end=974><strong data-start=947 data-end=972>Performance & Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=977 data-end=1097><li data-start=977 data-end=1007><p data-start=979 data-end=1007>2.5L SKYACTIV® engine, AWD</p></li><li data-start=1010 data-end=1040><p data-start=1012 data-end=1040>i-Activsense® safety suite</p></li><li data-start=1043 data-end=1075><p data-start=1045 data-end=1075>IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating</p></li><li data-start=1078 data-end=1097><p data-start=1080 data-end=1097>Rear Seat Alert</p></li></ul></li></ul>

Details Description Features

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing
12893732

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 3MVDMBAY0RM710627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,576 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2024 Mazda CX-30 Suna – Premium Compact Crossover - No Accident - One Owner - Fully Loaded

Mileage: 12,576 km – practically showroom fresh.

⭐ Key Features:

 

  • Interior: Brown leather & Alcantara – premium Suna Edition trim

  • Technology:

    • 360° Camera & Blind Spot Monitoring

    • Self-driving assist: Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keep, Smart Brake, Traffic Sign Recognition

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Head-Up Display (HUD)

    • Bose® 12-speaker premium audio system

  • Comfort & Convenience:

    • Heated front seats & heated steering wheel

    • Dual-zone climate control

    • Power liftgate

    • Spacious premium cabin

  • Performance & Safety:

    • 2.5L SKYACTIV® engine, AWD

    • i-Activsense® safety suite

    • IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating

    • Rear Seat Alert

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Email M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

365-292-XXXX

(click to show)

365-292-6732

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing>

365-292-6732

