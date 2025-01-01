$40,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-30
Suna No Accident One Owner Fully Loaded
2024 Mazda CX-30
Suna No Accident One Owner Fully Loaded
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Certified
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,576 KM
Vehicle Description
Mileage: 12,576 km – practically showroom fresh.⭐ Key Features:
Interior: Brown leather & Alcantara – premium Suna Edition trim
Technology:
360° Camera & Blind Spot Monitoring
Self-driving assist: Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keep, Smart Brake, Traffic Sign Recognition
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Wireless phone charger
Head-Up Display (HUD)
Bose® 12-speaker premium audio system
Comfort & Convenience:
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
Dual-zone climate control
Power liftgate
Spacious premium cabin
Performance & Safety:
2.5L SKYACTIV® engine, AWD
i-Activsense® safety suite
IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating
Rear Seat Alert
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
M-Way Motors
