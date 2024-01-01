Menu
2024 Mazda CX-5

15,136 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-5

Signature

2024 Mazda CX-5

Signature

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,136KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBEY6R0355163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,136 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Mazda CX-5