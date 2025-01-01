Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Mercedes GLE 450e

17,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mercedes GLE 450e

Watch This Vehicle
12627489

2024 Mercedes GLE 450e

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12627489
  2. 12627489
  3. 12627489
  4. 12627489
  5. 12627489
  6. 12627489
  7. 12627489
  8. 12627489
  9. 12627489
  10. 12627489
  11. 12627489
  12. 12627489
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGFB4GB3RB168862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 199,906 KM $8,261 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mercedes GLE 450e for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Mercedes GLE 450e 17,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford Edge Titanium 219,675 KM $15,006 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2024 Mercedes GLE 450e