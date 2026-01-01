$77,899+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche Macan
S Red Int, Clear Tailights, BOSE, Premium Plus Pkg
2024 Porsche Macan
S Red Int, Clear Tailights, BOSE, Premium Plus Pkg
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$77,899
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,045 KM
Vehicle Description
This Beautiful 2024 Porsche Macan S Features: Navigation, Rearview Camera, BOSE Audi System, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Power Seats 14-Way with Memory Package, Ventilated Seats, PDLS+, Lane Change Assist, Clear LED Taillights, Premium Plus Package, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, & More!
This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.
A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs.
Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-334-3596