2024 Volkswagen ID.4

7,772 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen ID.4

Pro S

12864647

2024 Volkswagen ID.4

Pro S

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,772KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V29SPE8XRC001322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # D5G045A
  • Mileage 7,772 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2024 Volkswagen ID.4