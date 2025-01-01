$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Volkswagen ID.4
Pro S
2024 Volkswagen ID.4
Pro S
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,772KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V29SPE8XRC001322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # D5G045A
- Mileage 7,772 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 18,263 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 7,772 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 18,967 KM $62,256 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2024 Volkswagen ID.4