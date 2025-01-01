$37,999+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda CR-V
LX AWD ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT CERTIFED FACTORY WARR
2025 Honda CR-V
LX AWD ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT CERTIFED FACTORY WARR
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3967
- Mileage 8,946 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,AWD, LX, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, BACKUP CMAERA, BLUETOOTH, LANE KEEPING,REMOTE START , HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,
CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-837-1234