2025 Lincoln Aviator

8,778 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

12623766

2025 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,778KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC7SGL09656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C009
  • Mileage 8,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

2025 Lincoln Aviator