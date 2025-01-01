$79,499+ taxes & licensing
2025 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve 200A | ACCIDENT FREE | ONE ONWER | BOUGHT/SERVICED
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$79,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,590KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XCXSGL08436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P7290
- Mileage 13,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Equipment Group 200A, Full Rear Console, Wheels: 22''' Bright-Machined Aluminum.
Equipment Group 200A, Full Rear Console, Wheels: 22''' Bright-Machined Aluminum.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2025 Lincoln Aviator