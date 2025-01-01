Menu
2025 Toyota Corolla

129 KM

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Corolla

AUTO LIKE NEW SAFETY WARRANTY BLIND SPOT BACKUPCAM

2025 Toyota Corolla

AUTO LIKE NEW SAFETY WARRANTY BLIND SPOT BACKUPCAM

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE2SP241352

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  Mileage 129 KM

**FINANCE PRICE: $28,999* *CASH PRICE: $31,999**

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

 

AUTO, LIKE NEW ONLY 129KM, WARRANTY, SAFETY, NO ACCIDENT, BLIND SPOT, BACKUP CAMERA, CARPLAY, LANE KEEP, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, 

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST 

MANUFACTURERS WARRANTY ACTIVE 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2025 Toyota Corolla