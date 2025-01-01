$28,999+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Corolla
AUTO LIKE NEW SAFETY WARRANTY BLIND SPOT BACKUPCAM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Certified
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129 KM
Vehicle Description
**FINANCE PRICE: $28,999* *CASH PRICE: $31,999**
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, LIKE NEW ONLY 129KM, WARRANTY, SAFETY, NO ACCIDENT, BLIND SPOT, BACKUP CAMERA, CARPLAY, LANE KEEP, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,
CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
MANUFACTURERS WARRANTY ACTIVE
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
