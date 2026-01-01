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2026 Ford Ranger
XLT 301A | 2.3L ECO ENG | BLACK APPEARANCE PKG | INTEGRATED BOX SIDE STEP | TRAILER TOW PKG | CONVENIENCE PKG
2026 Ford Ranger
XLT 301A | 2.3L ECO ENG | BLACK APPEARANCE PKG | INTEGRATED BOX SIDE STEP | TRAILER TOW PKG | CONVENIENCE PKG
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$54,545
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
50KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4HH5TLE03181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50 KM
Vehicle Description
Factory direct and available now, this brand-new 2026 Ford Ranger XLT is finished in Avalanche with a Ebony Cloth interior, creating a sleek, modern, and business-like appearance.
Powered by a responsive 2.3L 4cyl engine paired with a smooth 10 Speed Automatic and a confident 4x4 system.
Equipped with a true 4x4 system, this vehicle is ready for serious adventure, offering superior off-road capability.
Powered by a versatile 2.3L 4cyl, offering a great balance of performance and fuel efficiency.
Model Highlight: Noted for its strong standard turbocharged engine, solid payload capacity, and maneuverable size for a pickup.
Its modern 10-Speed Automatic transmission is engineered to handle significant power, ensuring you are always in the right gear for responsive acceleration and smooth cruising.
As a powerful Pickup Truck, this SuperCrew configuration provides spacious seating and versatile capability. Full configuration: XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5 feet Box.
Key Highlights:
Market Value
- Freshly Repriced: Recently reduced by $376.
Equipment & Condition
- Equipped with the Equipment Group 301A High Package: This vehicle includes a desirable bundle of factory options.
Equipped with: EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
Factory Options: AVALANCHE , 2.3L ECO ENG , ELECTRONIC 10SPD AUTO TRANS , BLACK APPEARANCE PKG , INTEGRATED BOX SIDE STEP , TRAILER TOW PKG , CONVENIENCE PKG , CLOTH , EQUIP GRP 301A
Key Features & Equipment:
Safety & Driver Assistance: TRACTION CONTROL, ABS BRAKES, BRAKE ASSIST, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, IGNITION DISABLE
Comfort & Convenience: POWER WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, 1-TOUCH DOWN, 1-TOUCH UP, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, DRIVER DOOR BIN
Technology & Entertainment: COMPASS, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Performance & Capability: FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, FRONT WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, SPEED-SENSING STEERING, TRAILER TOW PKG
Exterior & Styling: DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AUTO HIGH-BEAM HEADLIGHTS
It's a perfect day for a test drive! Visit us to see this Ford Ranger in person.
Powered by a responsive 2.3L 4cyl engine paired with a smooth 10 Speed Automatic and a confident 4x4 system.
Equipped with a true 4x4 system, this vehicle is ready for serious adventure, offering superior off-road capability.
Powered by a versatile 2.3L 4cyl, offering a great balance of performance and fuel efficiency.
Model Highlight: Noted for its strong standard turbocharged engine, solid payload capacity, and maneuverable size for a pickup.
Its modern 10-Speed Automatic transmission is engineered to handle significant power, ensuring you are always in the right gear for responsive acceleration and smooth cruising.
As a powerful Pickup Truck, this SuperCrew configuration provides spacious seating and versatile capability. Full configuration: XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5 feet Box.
Key Highlights:
Market Value
- Freshly Repriced: Recently reduced by $376.
Equipment & Condition
- Equipped with the Equipment Group 301A High Package: This vehicle includes a desirable bundle of factory options.
Equipped with: EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
Factory Options: AVALANCHE , 2.3L ECO ENG , ELECTRONIC 10SPD AUTO TRANS , BLACK APPEARANCE PKG , INTEGRATED BOX SIDE STEP , TRAILER TOW PKG , CONVENIENCE PKG , CLOTH , EQUIP GRP 301A
Key Features & Equipment:
Safety & Driver Assistance: TRACTION CONTROL, ABS BRAKES, BRAKE ASSIST, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, IGNITION DISABLE
Comfort & Convenience: POWER WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, 1-TOUCH DOWN, 1-TOUCH UP, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, DRIVER DOOR BIN
Technology & Entertainment: COMPASS, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Performance & Capability: FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, FRONT WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, SPEED-SENSING STEERING, TRAILER TOW PKG
Exterior & Styling: DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AUTO HIGH-BEAM HEADLIGHTS
It's a perfect day for a test drive! Visit us to see this Ford Ranger in person.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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$54,545
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Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2026 Ford Ranger