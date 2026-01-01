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Factory direct and available now, this brand-new <b>2026 Ford Ranger XLT</b> is finished in Avalanche with a Ebony Cloth interior, creating a sleek, modern, and business-like appearance.<br><br>Powered by a responsive <b>2.3L 4cyl</b> engine paired with a smooth <b>10 Speed Automatic</b> and a confident <b>4x4</b> system.<br><br>Equipped with a true <b>4x4 system</b>, this vehicle is ready for serious adventure, offering superior off-road capability.<br>Powered by a versatile <b>2.3L 4cyl</b>, offering a great balance of performance and fuel efficiency.<br><br><b>Model Highlight:</b> Noted for its strong standard turbocharged engine, solid payload capacity, and maneuverable size for a pickup.<br><br>Its modern <b>10-Speed Automatic</b> transmission is engineered to handle significant power, ensuring you are always in the right gear for responsive acceleration and smooth cruising.<br><br>As a powerful Pickup Truck, this SuperCrew configuration provides spacious seating and versatile capability. Full configuration: XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5 feet Box.<br><br><b>Key Highlights:</b><br><b>Market Value</b><br> - <b>Freshly Repriced:</b> Recently reduced by <b>$376</b>.<br><b>Equipment & Condition</b><br> - <b>Equipped with the Equipment Group 301A High Package:</b> This vehicle includes a desirable bundle of factory options.<br><br><b>Equipped with:</b> EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A<br><b>Factory Options:</b> AVALANCHE , 2.3L ECO ENG , ELECTRONIC 10SPD AUTO TRANS , BLACK APPEARANCE PKG , INTEGRATED BOX SIDE STEP , TRAILER TOW PKG , CONVENIENCE PKG , CLOTH , EQUIP GRP 301A<br><br><b>Key Features & Equipment:</b><br><b>Safety & Driver Assistance:</b> TRACTION CONTROL, ABS BRAKES, BRAKE ASSIST, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, IGNITION DISABLE<br><b>Comfort & Convenience:</b> POWER WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, 1-TOUCH DOWN, 1-TOUCH UP, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, DRIVER DOOR BIN<br><b>Technology & Entertainment:</b> COMPASS, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY<br><b>Performance & Capability:</b> FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, FRONT WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, SPEED-SENSING STEERING, TRAILER TOW PKG<br><b>Exterior & Styling:</b> DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AUTO HIGH-BEAM HEADLIGHTS<br><br><b>Its a perfect day for a test drive!</b> Visit us to see this Ford Ranger in person.

2026 Ford Ranger

50 KM

Details Description Features

$54,545

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Ford Ranger

XLT 301A | 2.3L ECO ENG | BLACK APPEARANCE PKG | INTEGRATED BOX SIDE STEP | TRAILER TOW PKG | CONVENIENCE PKG

Watch This Vehicle
14227976

2026 Ford Ranger

XLT 301A | 2.3L ECO ENG | BLACK APPEARANCE PKG | INTEGRATED BOX SIDE STEP | TRAILER TOW PKG | CONVENIENCE PKG

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

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Contact Seller

$54,545

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4HH5TLE03181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Description

Factory direct and available now, this brand-new 2026 Ford Ranger XLT is finished in Avalanche with a Ebony Cloth interior, creating a sleek, modern, and business-like appearance.

Powered by a responsive 2.3L 4cyl engine paired with a smooth 10 Speed Automatic and a confident 4x4 system.

Equipped with a true 4x4 system, this vehicle is ready for serious adventure, offering superior off-road capability.
Powered by a versatile 2.3L 4cyl, offering a great balance of performance and fuel efficiency.

Model Highlight: Noted for its strong standard turbocharged engine, solid payload capacity, and maneuverable size for a pickup.

Its modern 10-Speed Automatic transmission is engineered to handle significant power, ensuring you are always in the right gear for responsive acceleration and smooth cruising.

As a powerful Pickup Truck, this SuperCrew configuration provides spacious seating and versatile capability. Full configuration: XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5 feet Box.

Key Highlights:
Market Value
- Freshly Repriced: Recently reduced by $376.
Equipment & Condition
- Equipped with the Equipment Group 301A High Package: This vehicle includes a desirable bundle of factory options.

Equipped with: EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
Factory Options: AVALANCHE , 2.3L ECO ENG , ELECTRONIC 10SPD AUTO TRANS , BLACK APPEARANCE PKG , INTEGRATED BOX SIDE STEP , TRAILER TOW PKG , CONVENIENCE PKG , CLOTH , EQUIP GRP 301A

Key Features & Equipment:
Safety & Driver Assistance: TRACTION CONTROL, ABS BRAKES, BRAKE ASSIST, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, IGNITION DISABLE
Comfort & Convenience: POWER WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, 1-TOUCH DOWN, 1-TOUCH UP, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, DRIVER DOOR BIN
Technology & Entertainment: COMPASS, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Performance & Capability: FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, FRONT WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, SPEED-SENSING STEERING, TRAILER TOW PKG
Exterior & Styling: DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AUTO HIGH-BEAM HEADLIGHTS

It's a perfect day for a test drive! Visit us to see this Ford Ranger in person.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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$54,545

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2026 Ford Ranger