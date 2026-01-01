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2026 Toyota Corolla

11,600 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Toyota Corolla

LE AUTO NO ACCIDENT LANE KEEP BLUETOOTH

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14417406

2026 Toyota Corolla

LE AUTO NO ACCIDENT LANE KEEP BLUETOOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 14417406
  2. 14417406
  3. 14417406
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
11,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE4TP373949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
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289-837-1234

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$27,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2026 Toyota Corolla