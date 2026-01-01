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2026 Toyota Corolla
LE AUTO NO ACCIDENT LANE KEEP BLUETOOTH
2026 Toyota Corolla
LE AUTO NO ACCIDENT LANE KEEP BLUETOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
11,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE4TP373949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
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289-837-XXXX(click to show)
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Rosa Auto Sales
289-837-1234
2026 Toyota Corolla