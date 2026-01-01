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Finance and warranty are available! Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book your appointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca. <br/> Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899. <br/> <br/> <br/>

2017 Lexus RX

124,000 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lexus RX

350

Watch This Vehicle
14462695

2017 Lexus RX

350

Location

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8

343-777-7870

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Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,000KM
VIN 2T2BZMCA7HC098368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance and warranty are available! Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book your appointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca.
Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Streetside Motors Inc.

Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 for sale in oOtawa, ON
2017 Lexus RX 350 124,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

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Streetside Motors Inc.

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8
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$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Streetside Motors Inc.

343-777-7870

2017 Lexus RX