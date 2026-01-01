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Finance and warranty are available! Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book your appointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca. <br/> Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899. <br/>

2018 Lexus GX 460

87,000 KM

Details Description

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Lexus GX 460

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
14423628

2018 Lexus GX 460

Luxury

Location

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8

343-777-7870

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Contact Seller

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
87,000KM
VIN JTJJM7FXXJ5200696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance and warranty are available! Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book your appointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca.
Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Streetside Motors Inc.

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8
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$46,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Streetside Motors Inc.

343-777-7870

2018 Lexus GX 460