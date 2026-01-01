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Finance and warranty are available!Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book yourappointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca. <br/> Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899. <br/>

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

54,000 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 220

Watch This Vehicle
14435572

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 220

Location

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8

343-777-7870

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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,000KM
VIN W1K3G4FB4LJ207780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9E847D
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance and warranty are available!Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book yourappointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca.
Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 for sale in oOtawa, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 54,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

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Streetside Motors Inc.

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8
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343-777-7870

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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Streetside Motors Inc.

343-777-7870

2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class