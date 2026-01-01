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Finance and warranty are available! Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book your appointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca. <br/> Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899. <br/> <br/> <br/>

2020 Toyota Camry

125,000 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Camry

XSE

Watch This Vehicle
14537031

2020 Toyota Camry

XSE

Location

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8

343-777-7870

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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,000KM
VIN 4T1K61AK9LU380736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance and warranty are available! Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book your appointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca.
Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2020 Toyota Camry XSE for sale in oOtawa, ON
2020 Toyota Camry XSE 125,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

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Streetside Motors Inc.

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8
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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Streetside Motors Inc.

343-777-7870

2020 Toyota Camry