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Finance and warranty are available! Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book your appointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca. <br/> Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899. <br/>

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

94,000 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14423625

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8

343-777-7870

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Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,000KM
VIN JF2GTHSC2MH345910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance and warranty are available! Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book your appointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca.
Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport for sale in oOtawa, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport 94,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

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Streetside Motors Inc.

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8
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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Streetside Motors Inc.

343-777-7870

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek