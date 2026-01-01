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Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899. <br/>

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

135,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle
14510254

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience

Location

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8

343-777-7870

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
135,000KM
VIN JF2GTABC6M8264142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Streetside Motors Inc.

Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience for sale in oOtawa, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience 135,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

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Streetside Motors Inc.

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8
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343-777-7870

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Streetside Motors Inc.

343-777-7870

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek