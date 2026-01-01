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Finance and warranty are available! Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book your appointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca. <br/> Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899. <br/>

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

78,000 KM

Details Description

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 450

Watch This Vehicle
14435563

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 450

Location

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8

343-777-7870

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Contact Seller

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,000KM
VIN 4JGFD5KB8NA833083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1B4951
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance and warranty are available! Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book your appointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca.
Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 450 for sale in oOtawa, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 450 78,000 KM $62,995 + tax & lic

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Streetside Motors Inc.

Streetside Motors Inc.

5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8
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343-777-7870

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$62,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Streetside Motors Inc.

343-777-7870

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class