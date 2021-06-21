Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 BMW 328

145,207 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

519-941-9291

Contact Seller
2009 BMW 328

2009 BMW 328

328i xDrive, AWD, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR PARKING SENSORS, AS-TRADED.

Watch This Vehicle

2009 BMW 328

328i xDrive, AWD, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR PARKING SENSORS, AS-TRADED.

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

519-941-9291

  1. 7406252
  2. 7406252
  3. 7406252
  4. 7406252
  5. 7406252
Contact Seller

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

145,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7406252
  • Stock #: CP5243A
  • VIN: WBAPK73599A451506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,207 KM

Vehicle Description

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Orangeville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification condition
.xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split, White turn signal indicator lenses, Twin chrome exhaust tips, Tire pressure warning, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Start/stop engine button, Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets, SMART airbag deployment system, Side-impact protection door reinforcements, Self-adjusting clutch (SAC). This BMW 3 Series has a dependable Gas I6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Has Everything You Want *Satellite radio pre-wiring, Remote keyless entry-inc: multi-function self-charging remote, Rear window defogger, Pwr windows w/anti-trap, comfort open/close, Pwr trunk release, Pwr glass sunroof, P205/55R16 run-flat all-season tires, Multi-purpose ceter console storage, Locking illuminated glove box, Leatherette seat trim, Interlocking door anchoring system, Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers, High-pressure headlight washer system, Halogen free-form fog lights, Fully-finished trunk w/tool kit, Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system, Front/rear stabilizer bars, Front/rear outboard safety belts-inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system, Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II), Front seatback storage nets.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Orangeville Toyota, 713003 1 Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Memory Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
AWD
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 87,226 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 87,226 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highland...
 90 KM
$48,736.20 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Call Dealer

519-941-XXXX

(click to show)

519-941-9291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory