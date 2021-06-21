Menu
2009 Toyota Tacoma

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

519-941-9291

V6 4WD 4DR AUTO, TRD SPORT, AS-TRADED

Location

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7406228
  • Stock #: CP5255A
  • VIN: 5TEMU52N89Z661834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 307,952 KM

Vehicle Description

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Orangeville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Bucket Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

