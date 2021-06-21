Menu
2009 Volkswagen Passat CC

206,230 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

519-941-9291

2009 Volkswagen Passat CC

2009 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline 4DR AUTO SPORTLINE, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, AS-TRADED.

2009 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline 4DR AUTO SPORTLINE, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, AS-TRADED.

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

519-941-9291

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,230KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7406225
  • Stock #: 21567A
  • VIN: WVWML73C49E532505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21567A
  • Mileage 206,230 KM

Vehicle Description

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Orangeville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

519-941-9291

