2009 Volkswagen Passat CC

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 6 , 2 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7406225

7406225 Stock #: 21567A

21567A VIN: WVWML73C49E532505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21567A

Mileage 206,230 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Seating Bucket Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.