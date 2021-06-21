Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

201,828 KM

Details Description Features

$5,875

+ tax & licensing
$5,875

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

BASE, AUTO, FWD, AS-TRADED

2010 Toyota Matrix

BASE, AUTO, FWD, AS-TRADED

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$5,875

+ taxes & licensing

201,828KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7496085
  • Stock #: 21607A
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE3AC268296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21607A
  • Mileage 201,828 KM

Vehicle Description

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Orangeville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
4 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

