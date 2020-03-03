Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

WT Reg Cab Long Box 2WD 1SA

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

WT Reg Cab Long Box 2WD 1SA

Location

Hallmark Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

519-941-9291

$6,050

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,324KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4704252
  • Stock #: H20347A
  • VIN: 1GTN1TEX7BZ412036
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

