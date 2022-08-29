Menu
2012 Toyota Matrix

185,288 KM

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

2012 Toyota Matrix

2012 Toyota Matrix

5 SPEED MANUAL, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX AUDIO, ONE OWNER, AS-TRADED

2012 Toyota Matrix

5 SPEED MANUAL, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX AUDIO, ONE OWNER, AS-TRADED

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

185,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9170440
  • Stock #: 22690A
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE3CC840731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22690A
  • Mileage 185,288 KM

Vehicle Description

185,291 KM, 5 Speed Manual, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, AUX Audio, Steering Mounted Media Controls, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Adjust Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Carfax Canada One Owner, As-Traded.The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Orangeville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

