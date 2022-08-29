$9,989+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-975-7428
2012 Toyota Matrix
5 SPEED MANUAL, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX AUDIO, ONE OWNER, AS-TRADED
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
- Listing ID: 9170440
- Stock #: 22690A
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE3CC840731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,288 KM
Vehicle Description
185,291 KM, 5 Speed Manual, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, AUX Audio, Steering Mounted Media Controls, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Adjust Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Carfax Canada One Owner, As-Traded.The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Orangeville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.
