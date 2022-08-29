2012 Toyota Matrix

$9,989 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 2 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9170440

9170440 Stock #: 22690A

22690A VIN: 2T1KU4EE3CC840731

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22690A

Mileage 185,288 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.