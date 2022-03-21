Menu
2012 Toyota Venza

160,759 KM

Details Description Features

$14,478

+ tax & licensing
$14,478

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-975-7428

AWD, 4CYL, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, AUX AUDIO, DOUBLE SUNROOF, AS-TRADED

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

866-975-7428

$14,478

+ taxes & licensing

160,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8943157
  Stock #: 22367B
  VIN: 4T3BA3BB5CU031735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22367B
  • Mileage 160,759 KM

Vehicle Description

160,764 KM, All Wheel Drive, 2.7L 4 Cylinder, White Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Double Sunroof, Power Driver's Seat, Back-Up Camera, AUX Audio, USB Port, Steering Mounted Media & Phone Controls, Power Tailgate, Sport Mode w/ Manual Shift, Cruise Control, Garage Opener, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents, As-Traded.The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Orangeville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Toyota

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

