$14,478+ tax & licensing
866-975-7428
2012 Toyota Venza
AWD, 4CYL, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, AUX AUDIO, DOUBLE SUNROOF, AS-TRADED
Location
The Humberview Group
713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9
$14,478
- Listing ID: 8943157
- Stock #: 22367B
- VIN: 4T3BA3BB5CU031735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,759 KM
Vehicle Description
160,764 KM, All Wheel Drive, 2.7L 4 Cylinder, White Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Double Sunroof, Power Driver's Seat, Back-Up Camera, AUX Audio, USB Port, Steering Mounted Media & Phone Controls, Power Tailgate, Sport Mode w/ Manual Shift, Cruise Control, Garage Opener, Carfax Canada No Reported Accidents, As-Traded.The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Orangeville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.
Vehicle Features
