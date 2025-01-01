2013 Ford F-550

Menu
2013 FORD F550 SUPER DUTY

**** NEW ARRIVAL **** LOW KILOMETRES **** DIESEL **** 4X4 **** NEW DECK **** AUTOMATIC **** AIR CONDITIONING **** AND MORE **** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 9.0.5.5.9.0.3.3.4.3 

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Details

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2

905-590-3343

Used
103,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FDUF5HT8DEA00697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 103,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD F550 SUPER DUTY

**** NEW ARRIVAL **** LOW KILOMETRES **** DIESEL **** 4X4 **** NEW DECK **** AUTOMATIC **** AIR CONDITIONING **** AND MORE **** CALL OR TEXT TODAY 9.0.5.5.9.0.3.3.4.3

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

*** CALL OR TEXT 905-590-3343 ***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

20 Coles Crescent, Orangeville, ON L9W 5W2
Quick Links
