2013 Subaru Outback

$6,854 + taxes & licensing 2 4 2 , 8 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7406249

7406249 Stock #: 21553A

21553A VIN: 4S4BRGBC5D3201956

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 242,828 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.