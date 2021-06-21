Menu
2013 Subaru Outback

242,828 KM

Details Description Features

$6,854

+ tax & licensing
$6,854

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

519-941-9291

2013 Subaru Outback

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring Package 2.5i Touring AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AS-TRADED

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring Package 2.5i Touring AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AS-TRADED

Location

The Humberview Group

713003 1st Line East, Orangeville, ON L9W 5S9

519-941-9291

$6,854

+ taxes & licensing

242,828KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7406249
  • Stock #: 21553A
  • VIN: 4S4BRGBC5D3201956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,828 KM

Vehicle Description

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Orangeville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

